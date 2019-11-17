Home

Mission Hills Mortuary - Mission Hills
11160 Stranwood Ave
Mission Hills, CA 91345
(818) 361-7387
Linda Gallagher
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
San Fernando Mission Cemetery
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
San Fernando Mission Cemetery

Linda Beth Gallagher


1943 - 2019
Linda Beth Gallagher Obituary

LINDA BETH GALLAGHER
October 31, 1943 - November 10, 2019

Linda Beth Gallagher was born on October 31, 1943, in Cleveland, Ohio, and passed away peacefully on November 10, 2019, in Bakersfield, California.

Linda spent her life as an amazing mother, wife and public servant.  She loved reading, The Food Network, dogs, and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence P. Gallagher; and sons, Tracy Kildebeck and Donald Gallagher.

Linda is survived by daughter, Holly Chambers and husband, Robert; son, Denny (Dennis II) Gallagher and wife, Marissa; son, Dennis Gallagher and wife, Sherry; brother, Phil Bonesteel and wife, Cheenie; grandchildren, Eric Gallagher and wife, Courtney; Lauren Hawkins and husband, Daniel; Nicholas, Caitlin, Jack, and Kelly Chambers; and Madison and Makenna Gallagher; great-grandchildren, Elliot and Charlie Gallagher; and Rylan and Parker Hawkins; nephews, Chris Bonesteel and wife, Christy; and Jonathan Bonesteel and wife, Samantha; as well as numerous other family members and friends.

She will be greatly missed and forever loved by all who knew her.

Memorial services will be held at San Fernando Mission Cemetery on November 25, 2019. Viewing begins at 9:00am, Mass at 11:00am, with reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Grossman Burn Foundation.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 17, 2019
