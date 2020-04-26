LINDA DEAN October 28, 1943 - April 21, 2020 Linda passed away at the age of 76. Linda was born to Bruce and Addie Mae Leonard (deceased) in Snyder, Texas. Linda graduated from Taft Union High School in 1961. She married N.C. Brandon Jr. (deceased March 6, 1990) on December 10, 1962. She married Daniel Dean (deceased September 26, 2011) on August 5, 1997. Linda was preceded in death by her son "Buddy" Brandon and her sister Carolyn Mack. Linda is survived by her son Brian Brandon and his wife Bonnie Brandon. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren Tayler Brandon, Cameron Brandon, Madison Brandon, and one great-grandchild Evie Brandon, she loved all of them dearly. Linda worked for Chevron for nearly 25 years before retiring at the age of 55. Linda was very generous to her family and friends, and she will truly be missed by all. Linda had a passion for reading, and enjoyed video games on her iPad. Brian and Bonnie would like to give a sincere thank you to all of the Optimal Hospice nurses and staff.

