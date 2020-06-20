Linda Dodson
LINDA ELLEN DODSON
May 23, 1941- June 14, 2020

Linda was born in Bakersfield, Ca to Flora Ellen (Stanley) Dodson and Richard Ernest Dodson. She was raised in Bakersfield with her younger sister, Judith Ann Dodson Moss (Oman), all who predecease her.

She was employed as a bookkeeper in the lumber, entertainment and oil industries before her retirement. Linda never married, but was "aunt" to her cousin's children, and was "mom" to several foster children, and to many exchange students from Asia.

Linda was also a "sister" to the ladies in her sorority, and to her Life Group at Valley Baptist Church.

She will be remembered as the "cat' lady, because she loved all things about cats. She had a fun-loving sense of humor, she was gifted in creating beautiful knitted afghans, stitchery and sewing gifts for others. Extended family has been her joy. Cousin's dinners, birthdays and reunions were treasured by Linda. She was always ready for a party!

As her health declined, she moved in with her cousin Betty Wiggins, where she was blessed in her last week by the services of Hoffman Hospice, and their wonderful staff. She has made her final move to Heaven, to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Thank you for prayers.

There will be no services at this time.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jun. 20, 2020.
