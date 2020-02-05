|
LINDA "LYNN" (BARWICK) GONZALEZ
July 14, 1943 - January 26, 2020
Linda "Lynn" (Barwick) Gonzalez of Pahrump, NV, was called to rest in the arms of our Savior on January 26, 2020, at the age of 76 years. Born in North Platte, NE, Lynn was adopted by her parents, Thomas and Eleanor Shrader. After briefly residing in several states, Lynn's family settled in Delano, CA, which is where she continued to live for more than thirty years.
In her early twenties, Lynn attended dental hygienist school, then worked for a dentist in Visalia, CA. Later, while raising her family, she was extensively involved with growing roses in Tulare County. Her natural ability with hair and makeup led her to acquire her cosmetology license and ultimately purchase Lyle's College of Beauty in Tulare, CA. In 2006, Lynn married Adrian Gonzalez and moved to Pahrump, NV.
Along with her optimistic zest for life, Lynn's compassion and empathy were to be admired. Her home was always open to those in need. Many friendships developed from her quick wit and ability to listen and offer sound advice. Focusing on her artistic talents, Lynn thoroughly enjoyed arts and crafts, decorating and socializing, especially during the holidays. Her love of the outdoors drew her to years of camping and fishing.
Above all, Lynn cherished her family. Her devoted husband, Adrian, remained vigilantly by her side throughout her health struggles. She was most proud of her children: son, Tommy Barwick, of Ventura, CA; and daughter, Abigail Kovacevich, and son-in-law, Mark, of Delano, CA. Lynn's treasured joys were found in the moments shared with her two grandchildren, Victoria and Mark Kovacevich. Lynn is additionally survived by her beloved sister, Ruby Yates, of Omaha, NE. Predeceasing Lynn are her parents and brother, Jerry Gibbons.
Blessings to all who were touched by Lynn! According to her wishes, a private service will be scheduled.