LINDA L. HYLTON LUCERO
1944 - 2019
Linda L. Hylton Lucero, 75, died October 5, 2019, in Bakersfield, California. Linda was born in Long Beach, California on January 4, 1944 to Robert and Bernadine Hylton. She was raised in Bakersfield by her father "Bob" who was part owner of Hylton Drilling Company and her mother Bernadine.
Linda spent many of her summers camping along the Kern River with her mom. She graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1961. She attended Bakersfield College where she studied Finance, Accounting & Taxes.
Linda was an active volunteer with Special Olympics during her years in Washington State, and she belonged to multiple bowling leagues at Hillcrest Bowl in Renton, Washington. Linda's interests included spending time with family, her precious pets, and reading. She also celebrated 30 years of sobriety in 2017. She was a strong and remarkable woman.
Linda is survived by her brother, Robert "Ray" Hylton and wife Donna, sister Jackie Anderson, her daughter Traci Hylton and son Brian Hylton, her granddaughter Kelsay Turner and husband, her grandson Reese Eldredge, her great-granddaughter Kynzlee, and nieces and nephews in California and Washington.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her younger brother, John N. Hylton.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 10am at Freedom House, 527 Niles St, Bakersfield, 93305. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Bakersfield SPCA.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 20, 2019