LINDA MARIE ACOSTA 1965 - 2020 Linda passed away suddenly on April 18 at Kern Medical in Bakersfield. Dearly loved by her family and friends, her memory will live on in all who knew her. Linda is survived by her husband, Javier Acosta, along with children; Janice, Veronica and Javier Jr. Along with four grandchildren; Dominic, Gabriella, Ajsa and Alphonso. She is also survived by her mother, Janice Stamps and her father Alvin Stamps, and sister Katherine, along with her Uncle Wendle, Aunt Vicky, and her Aunt Carol. Preceding her in death is her brother, Alvin Stamps, Jr. DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL HOME

