Linda Marie Acosta
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LINDA MARIE ACOSTA 1965 - 2020 Linda passed away suddenly on April 18 at Kern Medical in Bakersfield. Dearly loved by her family and friends, her memory will live on in all who knew her. Linda is survived by her husband, Javier Acosta, along with children; Janice, Veronica and Javier Jr. Along with four grandchildren; Dominic, Gabriella, Ajsa and Alphonso. She is also survived by her mother, Janice Stamps and her father Alvin Stamps, and sister Katherine, along with her Uncle Wendle, Aunt Vicky, and her Aunt Carol. Preceding her in death is her brother, Alvin Stamps, Jr. DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL HOME

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved