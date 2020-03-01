|
LINDA MARY STANLEY
April 24, 1945 - February 20, 2020
Linda Mary Stanley, 74, of Bakersfield, California, passed away on February 20, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born to parents Leonard and Rachel Lough, on April 24, 1945, in Alpena, Michigan.
She was a proud graduate of North High School in 1963. She went on to study at UC Santa Barbara for her Bachelor's Degree and then to the University of Hawaii for her Teaching Credential.
Linda met James Edwin Stanley, Jr., in 1965. They were married in June of 1967 in Bakersfield, then promptly moved to Hawaii. They spent the first 10 years of marriage in Hawaii on what they called their "10 year honeymoon" before moving back to Bakersfield once the kids came along.
Together they raised two children: Andy and Jenny.
Linda worked in education her whole life. She began her teaching career in Hawaii as a 4th/5th/6th grade teacher. She later began working at Norris School District in Bakersfield. She spent several years working in various capacities at Norris until she found her happy place in the Norris Middle School library with her dear friend Beth Heisey. After several years in the library, Linda was asked to take over as the 8th grade science teacher, where she stayed for 19 years. She retired from education in 2011.
Linda loved cruising through Europe and the US, traveling to see her sister Marjorie, gambling at Indian casinos, reading, and generally spoiling her grandkids as much as possible. She was easily embarrassed and her children loved to take advantage of that.
Linda is survived by her husband James, son Andrew Stanley and wife Korrine, daughter Jennifer Sherrell and husband Brian, her grandchildren Claire, Evan, and Emma Stanley, sister Marjorie Mullins, as well as lots of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Rachel Lough and her sister Sally.
The family would like to thank her many friends who helped her through her cancer battle with rides to appointments, good food, laughter, and friendship.
A graveside service is scheduled for Friday March 6th, at 10:45am at Bakersfield National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Norris School Library, 7110 Old Farm Road, Bakersfield, CA 93312 or made online via Go Fund Me - gf.me/u/xnikfu