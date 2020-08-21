LISA M. LITTLE

May 31, 1977 - August 7, 2020

A beautiful woman uses her lips for truth, voice for kindness, ears for compassion,

hands for charity, heart for love. For those who don't like her, she uses prayer.

After a 6-week illness, Lisa Little has left this life to join God and our departed family members in heaven. As we grieve, we also remember...

A surprise baby, adored by her family, Lisa Monique Little was born May 31, 1977 in Springfield, Oregon. One week later, her parents, Larry and Shelly returned to Bakersfield, CA where Lisa would continue to live for most of her life.

Lisa is loved and survived by her parents, Larry and Shelly Little, sister and brother in law, Lori and Bret Carter, niece and family, Allyson Jones (Derek, Lola, Haisley), nephew, Mitchell Carter and fiance (Lindsey Gong) nephew, Max Carter and his unborn son, "sister-cousins" and Families: Heather Pipkins (Darin, Samantha, Nick, Declan, Ronan), Krystal Parker (Troy, Caiden, Blake, Trystan, PJ, Jacey), "brother she never had" Mike Donovan, as well as, the love of her life, Justin Pipkins. Lisa is also loved and survived by many extended family members, great aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. Last but not least, her faithful and beloved Dottie Dog.

Growing up, Lisa attended Amy B. Seibert elementary school, Thompson Junior High and South High School. Her childhood friends remained close to her through adulthood. She grew up to be a fun adult: sparkly and sassy, headstrong and loving. Always emotional and affectionate, she easily empathized and gave the BEST hugs.

In the last year of her life, Lisa had great experiences. Starting with seeing NKOTB in concert with besties and Paul McCartney with her mom. She also made several special trips to visit faraway friends and family and shared an adventure with her sister to London and Paris. In addition to these things, it was especially meaningful that broken relationships were repaired.

A trusted friend and confidant, Lisa was blessed with a special group of friends who brought her a lot of joy and laughter. Each one included her as part of their family: Heather Verkaiik, Sheri Dogins, Kim Yonemitsu, Heidi Johnson, Tanisha Carpenter, Kerrie Mayfield, Jessica Brantner, Michelle Hickox.

Lisa loved many children in her life and was always willing to share her time and attention with them. She is best known as "Aunt Lisa" "LaLa" or "Sissy Grandma" to dozens of little kids, some now fully grown. She never forgot a birthday or holiday and had a sense about picking just the right gift or "purprise" for those she loved.

Lisa had a strong faith in God and recognized Jesus Christ as her personal savior. She attended Christ's Church of the Valley in Bakersfield. Next to her faith in God, the most important thing about Lisa Little is that she had a big heart for helping others. She was a generous giver. At different times in her life, Lisa was called upon to take care of friends and family members in need. She did so with a joyful heart and a loving advocacy. She was keen about details and good at keeping track of important information. She was responsible and dependable (very similar to her Grandma Jessie.) In this life, she was dearly loved and cherished. We will miss her for the rest of time. We are thankful that in her heavenly life, she is restored and free.

A special thank you to all the medical staff at Adventist Health Hospital in the Covid ICU, especially nurse Alecia. Also, cousin, Alison Siler for the medical translations and loving guidance throughout difficult times.

A celebration of life will be planned for the spring when gathering is possible.