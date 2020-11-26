LLOYD EARL GRIZZELL, SR.

July 15, 1926 - May 26, 2020

Lloyd was born July 15, 1926 in McMinnville, TN and died May 26, 2020 in Long Beach, CA. Blessed with a sublime bass-baritone voice, his love for God, family, students, music education and humble spirit were special gifts to all. A son of Isaac John Grizzell, Sr., and Julia Ann Sanders, Lloyd was preceded in death by 8 siblings, Faye Bowling, Jane Golden, Dorothy Womack, John Pope, Harold, I.J. Jr., Norman, and twin brother Floyd.

Lloyd graduated from Tennessee Tech, was elected Student Body President and received a degree in Music. After college he served honorably in the U.S. Army and returned home to begin his teaching career and marry the love of his life, Joyce Evelyn Milum. There he taught high school band and choral music. His young family relocated from Tennessee to Wasco in 1956 where he went on to direct Jr. High School Choruses and teach Elementary Classroom music for decades. After retiring, Mr. Grizzell continued to substitute teach in Kern County into his 80's. Lloyd led vocal music in the Churches of Christ for 75 years.

A cancer, open-heart surgery survivor, and iconic suspender-wearing gentleman, Lloyd was always singing, spinning yarns, telling corny jokes, and bragging about his beloved wife's cooking. He sun-dried grapes on the patio roof, yielding raisin crops he bagged and shared with family and friends.

Lloyd is survived by his loving wife of 70 yrs, Joyce Grizzell of Long Beach, children Lloyd Earl Grizzell, Jr. (Janet) of Walnut Creek, and Renee Grizzell of Long Beach, grandchildren Kara Grizzell Whittington (Bryan) of Walnut Creek, and Julia Anne Grizzell of Carmel, and two great granddaughters Ava and Grace Whittington of Walnut Creek.

All Family, friends, colleagues, students and loved ones are invited to share in a virtual tribute. *An interactive online 'Celebration of Life Memorial' t.b.a. via email. For time and internet location, send your contact email address a.s.a.p. to earlgrizzell@comcast.net