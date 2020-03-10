|
|
Richard was born in Minco, Oklahoma and passed away in Oakhurst, California, 82 years old; he lived a long and enjoyable life. Richard was a long time resident of Coarsegold, California, he was retired from painting/sandblasting. Richard spent many happy times fishing, he loved to take his boat out and relax fishing.
His beloved wife Mary preceded Richard in death; he survived by his son Sam (Wanda) Kendrick, of Pismo, California, daughter Robyn (Danny) Trowbridge of Coarsegold, California, son Kenny Kendrick of Coarsegold, California, and daughter Kim (Curtis) Plowman of Taft, California, 16 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service at the Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel 49269 Rd 426 Oakhurst, California 93644 on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 P.M.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020