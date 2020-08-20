LLOYD WILLIAM FRYER, SR.

May 22, 1934 - August 15, 2020

Lloyd William Fryer, Sr., age 86, died peacefully at home in Walterville, OR, on Saturday, August 15, 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer.

Lloyd was born May 22, 1934 in Los Angeles to Samuel and Effie Fryer, amid the Great Depression that caused the family to relocate from Luling, TX to southern California. He married the love of his life, Hazel, in 1952. Eventually, Lloyd and Hazel moved to Bakersfield, CA where they raised their family.

Lloyd was known to his close friends and family as "Guy" and what a guy he was. He was quick-witted, loved to tinker with mechanics, and always had the right thing to say.

As a child of the Great Depression when money was very tight, Lloyd learned to fix things, becoming a good "shade tree" mechanic, as he described himself. If it had a motor, he could fix it. Anything broken he viewed as a challenge. Eventually, his mechanical skills led to his becoming a bona fide mechanic for Beardsley School District, a job he loved and from which he retired in 1999.

Lloyd was known for his long, entertaining stories, which he loved to repeat often, especially stories from his youth. He enjoyed watching western reruns, camping, fishing, gardening, and card games. Lloyd was always there to help relatives and friends with household projects, vehicle and small motor repairs, or whatever else he could help with.

He is survived by wife Hazel Fryer (Walterville, OR), children Sandra McMillen (Bakersfield, CA), Susan McNeish and husband Greg (Cambria, CA), Lloyd Fryer, Jr. and wife Ronda (Walterville, OR), Tim Fryer and wife Karen (Springfield, MO), Joanna Fryer and husband Scott (St. Louis, MO), brother Harvey Fryer (San Jose, CA), sister Shirley Hefner (San Jose, CA), ten grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Lloyd was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone.

Lloyd will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Cemetery in Bakersfield, California.