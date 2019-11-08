|
LOIS HOPE ROSAS
April 14, 1922 - November 5, 2019
Lois Hope Rosas was born on April 14, 1922 in Gresham, Oregon to parents Benjamin and Elva Johnson.
One of seven, she often shared stories of climbing (and falling out of) trees, picking strawberries for 25 cents a day, and traipsing through the fields to visit her grandma. She left Oregon for San Francisco after high school and eventually ended up working for Western Union where she met her future husband Carlos Rosas. They were married and moved to Bakersfield at the end of World War II.
While raising four children Lois was active as a volunteer at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and was also a Cub Scout leader. Between scattered jobs as a waitress at IHOP, a clerk at Pioneer Merchantile, and a receptionist at Watson Realty and Bakersfield City Schools, she shared her skills as a seamstress and costume designer at Bakersfield Community Theater. After the children grew up and left home Lois and Carlos worked together renovating their home on B Street and traveling wherever their interests lead them. She was a volunteer at the Kern County Museum and a tutor at the Kern Literacy Council.
Lois and Carlos moved to Brookdale Senior Living in 2009 and she immediately started working in their library, learned to teach the chair exercises, and was active on the resident council. Lois was always a major cheerleader in the lives of her children and organized outings from Brookdale to see son Paul's organ concerts and daughter Carla's theatrical productions.
Lois is predeceased by sons David and George and husband Carlos. She is survived by son Paul Rosas and daughter Carla Stanley, four grand children and five great grand children.
Donations can be made in her name to Kern Literacy Council ( kernliteracy.org ) or White Wolf Wellness Foundation ( whitewolfwellness.org ).
Celebration of Life ceremony will be held April 14, 2020 at 10:00AM at Brookdale Senior Living Facility, Building A.
