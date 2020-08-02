LOIS LUCILLE THOMPSON

August 13, 1917 - July 21, 2020

Lois was born in Brenham, Texas to George and Tennie Farmer. She was married to Clyde Lemieux in 1937 until his death in 1948. She made Taft her home in 1948.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Loretta and Bill McCaa, daughter and son-in-law Peggy and Benny Wells, 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Lois was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1942. She was a zealous preacher of Jehovah's kingdom, even being able to special pioneer in Mississippi in the late 1960s. She loved to entertain friends and family with many get-togethers.

We know she is only sleeping, and look forward to seeing her in paradise. Special thanks to the friends in the Taft Congregation and especially Diane Stillwell, who took such good care of her.

A memorial will be planned for a later date.