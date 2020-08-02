1/1
Lois Lucille Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LOIS LUCILLE THOMPSON
August 13, 1917 - July 21, 2020

Lois was born in Brenham, Texas to George and Tennie Farmer. She was married to Clyde Lemieux in 1937 until his death in 1948. She made Taft her home in 1948.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Loretta and Bill McCaa, daughter and son-in-law Peggy and Benny Wells, 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Lois was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1942. She was a zealous preacher of Jehovah's kingdom, even being able to special pioneer in Mississippi in the late 1960s. She loved to entertain friends and family with many get-togethers.

We know she is only sleeping, and look forward to seeing her in paradise. Special thanks to the friends in the Taft Congregation and especially Diane Stillwell, who took such good care of her.

A memorial will be planned for a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved