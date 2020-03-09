|
Lonnie Arthur Wilson died peacefully after a brief illness on March 4, 2020 at the age of 65 years. He was surrounded by his family. Lonnie was born at Mrs. Freise's Maternity Home on October 19, 1954 to Henry and Louise Wilson. He is now with his mother who was a big part of his life and the best math teacher in Arvin. The family, including older brother Bert, moved to Arroyo Grande for part of Lonnie's childhood, then moved back to Bakersfield where he attended West High School, Bakersfield College and CSUB.
Lonnie worked for Haddad Dodge as a technician and several lawyers as a computer specialist. He retired from Kern Medical Center Information Technology Department after 20 years. Lonnie loved music. He studied music at Bakersfield College and CSUB, playing bass with the jazz ensembles at both schools. He also played with several local groups which included spiritual, jazz, Cajun, blue grass and many other genres of music. He was a member of Kompoz, an on-line music collaboration. His music is on several albums and CDs. He composed music for a string quartet which was a highlight of his wedding.
He is survived by wife, Diana Wilson, daughters Adair Wilson and partner Blake Hill; Clarice Wilson and partner Terry Valadez; mother-in-law Audra Miller; sister-in-law Teresa Montaug and family; brother-in-law Carl Miller and family; niece Penny Nyunt; nephew Ian Wilson, and many, many lifelong friends. Lonnie never met anyone he couldn't start a conversation with.
He loved his daughters, Adair and Clarice, more than anything, along with his adopted son, Petey, his canine companion. A celebration of life will be held to share memories of his great life. If you would like to remember Lonnie, please donate to Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation which keeps music alive in our schools. The link is: https://www/mhopus.org/donate.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020