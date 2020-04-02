|
LONNIE RAY COMSTOCK
July 30, 1953 - March 28, 2020
Lonnie was born and raised in Bakersfield, CA and grew up in Shafter, CA. He went to Shafter High School. He loved his Cowboys football team all the way, and his greatest joy was spending time with his family.
Lonnie was always happy and smiling. He passed away at home after a brief fight with bone cancer.
Lonnie is survived by his son Chad Comstock and wife Angela, girlfriend Robbie Harris and their children, Amber, Eric and step daughter Tasha, his sister Patricia Sweeney, brother Bob Comstock and 8 grandchildren.
He is preceeded in death by his parents J.C. and Virdell Comstock, brothers Martin, Bryce and Larry Comstock, three nephews and grandparents.
There will be a Celebration of Life service held at a later date.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 2, 2020