LORETTA HARLEAN AVERY
May 4, 1937 - November 3, 2019
Loretta Harlean Avery, 82 passed away in Springfield, Missouri.
Loretta retired from the County of Kern where she worked for several different department until her retirement. These departments included Clerk of the Board, Planning Department and retired from the Probation Department.
She is survived by her sister Norma (Clancy) LaFray Vancouver WA, children Demie Cox, Karen (James) Albitre both of Lebanon, MO and Richard (Juanita) Avery, Lynchburg, MO. She had seven grandsons with many great grandchildren. Preceding her death was her parents, brother and her son David M.E. Avery.
Loretta had many hobbies and interests as she enjoyed her retirement. She held a position on the Kern County Grand Jury for numerous years, she enjoyed getting together with her "Red Hat Ladies" and traveling.
She relocated to Missouri in the latter part of June to be closers to her children. She enjoyed Missouri immensely and we are all glad she was able to enjoy it for the last four months of her life.
A Celebration of her life will be held at the TownePlace Suites by Marriott, 8300 Granite Falls Drive on December 28, 2019 from 2pm - 4pm.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 27, 2019