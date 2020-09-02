LORETTA JANE BAINTON

May 17, 1946 - August 25, 2020

Loretta Jane Bainton passed away on August 25, 2020 at the age of 74.

Loretta was born on May 17, 1946 in Bakersfield, CA to Pete and Hope Lupercio. She attended Bakersfield High School before graduating from Lyle's College of Beauty. She worked as a hair stylist for over 40 years, beginning her career at Brock's Department Store before moving on to various other salons and co-owning The Place. She had the best of times doing hair with lifelong friends and enjoying regular Bunco nights with her girlfriends.

On September 24, 1964, Loretta married David Edward Bainton. Over their 55-year marriage, they loved to spend time at Shaver Lake, go to movies together, and root for their favorite sports teams. They raised two daughters, Lesha and Gena, who tragically died in a car accident at the ages of 16 and 13. Not wanting to live a life without children, Loretta and David welcomed two more daughters, Laura and Stacy. They devoted their lives to raising their four girls.

Loretta loved a piping hot cup of Folgers coffee in her hand and a Hallmark movie on TV. She cherished attending sporting events, especially when her daughters, grandchildren, nieces, or nephews were playing. Countless memories were created in the house on Del Rey Court where Loretta and David lived for over 40 years. A devout Catholic, she also found comfort within the walls of St. Francis Church.

Loretta was preceded in death by her daughters, Lesha and Gena, her parents, Pete and Hope Lupercio, and her nephews, Donnie Holder and Marc Lupercio. She is survived by her husband, David, her daughters, Laura (Jared) Crabtree and Stacy (Todd) Shapiro, her twin sister, Gloria (Nick) Barraza, her sister, Margo (Donald) Holder, her brother, Pete (Pauline) Lupercio, and her loving nieces and nephews.

Also left to cherish Loretta's everlasting memories are her five grandchildren: Ethan and Avery Crabtree, and Carson, Preston, and Madelyne Shapiro. She lived each day to make their lives more fun and special. They will always be her babies.

Graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Bakersfield, CA, Friday, September 11th, 2020 at 10:30am.