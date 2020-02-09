Home

POWERED BY

Loretta June Myers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

LORETTA JUNE MYERS
August 16, 1932 - January 27, 2020

Loretta J. Myers was born on August 16, 1932 and passed away on January 27, 2020 at home with her family by her side, she was 87 years old. Loretta was the youngest of 13 children to her parents, Archie and Mattie Lobb.

She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, her 3 sons, Joey, Baby Myers and Michael, and her grandson Chad Wiles.

Loretta is survived by her children Doretta, Janet, Jim and Steve. Her grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason), Christopher (Jennifer), Chet (Kori) and Tamara (Josh); and 14 great grandchildren.

She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was loved by many and a caring friend to all who knew her.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 10 from 5-7pm. Service will be on Tuesday, February 11 at 11:00am. Both will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Chapel.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -