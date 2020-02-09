|
|
LORETTA JUNE MYERS
August 16, 1932 - January 27, 2020
Loretta J. Myers was born on August 16, 1932 and passed away on January 27, 2020 at home with her family by her side, she was 87 years old. Loretta was the youngest of 13 children to her parents, Archie and Mattie Lobb.
She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, her 3 sons, Joey, Baby Myers and Michael, and her grandson Chad Wiles.
Loretta is survived by her children Doretta, Janet, Jim and Steve. Her grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason), Christopher (Jennifer), Chet (Kori) and Tamara (Josh); and 14 great grandchildren.
She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was loved by many and a caring friend to all who knew her.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 10 from 5-7pm. Service will be on Tuesday, February 11 at 11:00am. Both will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Chapel.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 9, 2020