LORETTA KAY ("KAY") SMITH
April 8, 1943 - November 1, 2019
Loretta Kay ("Kay") Smith, age 76, formerly of Bakersfield, California, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 1, 2019.
She was an active member of The Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem, a Past Royal Matron of the Supreme Council, Order of the Amaranth, and a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She was a beloved mother, sister, mother-in-law and grandmother. She is survived by her son, Robert Goodwin (Kelly), her son, Charles Goodwin (Cammy), her sister Kattie Allison, her brother Richard Robinson (Janet), and two grandsons, Thomas and Jackson Goodwin.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Smith and Grace Hollingsworth (Frosty), her brother Max Hollingsworth and son Michael Goodwin.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Caledonia Lodge 486, 718 Oregon St, Bakersfield, CA 93305, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to: https://oescal.org/?q=give/grand-chapter-heart-fund
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 17, 2019