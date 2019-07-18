|
LORETTA LEE COLL
"GIG"
January 13, 1933 - July 3, 2019
Loretta was born in Fillmore, Ca. to Chester and Jessie Finnell. She attended grammar school and high school in Fillmore. She married Robert Coll in 1972 and they moved to Bakersfield in 1975.
Loretta is survived by daughter Dara (Skip), stepsons Mike (Rita), and Kevin (Renee), granddaughter Boni (George), Chelsea (Joe), and Amanda, grandson Wyatt, great granddaughters Brylin (Sergio) and Melody, great grandson Clay Bob, and great- great grandsons Levi, Isaac, and Ace, her very special nieces Valli (Joe), Paula, Terri, Susan (Joe). She was preceded in death by her husband Bob, sisters Marlene and Darlene, and her parents.
To me, Loretta was 'Granny' and what I will remember most about Granny is that she was FUN! We played Yahtzee and Gin for hours with deep conversations. We invented 'junk food only' days. We shopped at the Broadway and Brocks and ate at Red Pepper, Rice Bowl, and Hush Puppies. She and Grandpa would take the grandkids to the bar, back in the day when you could take your grandkids to the bar, and order them Shirley Temples and let them play the jukebox.
Granny was a classy lady. She was always perfectly manicured and never missed her weekly hair appointment. She drove a '77 white Cadillac with red interior and she ROCKED it. Her clothes were always ironed and starched and she was tall, slim, and elegant. Granny always looked like someone who 'had it all'. She was always popular, the life of the party, and someone who laughed easily and often.
A picture of Granny in her bikini, taken in 1950 at Catalina Island, with her fellow Fillmore High School graduates, hangs in a restaurant in Catalina to this day. The shapely, platinum blond on the bow of the boat is my Granny, and I couldn't be prouder. We will miss you Granny, Gig, Loretta, and Aunt Rhetta. Thank You for the memories, the lessons, the love.
Special thanks to Hoffman Hospice, especially Nurse Jackie, who guided us through our last days together.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, July 19th at 10:45 a.m. at Bakersfield National Cemetery (30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd. For additional information please go to www.bashamfuneralcare.com