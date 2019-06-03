|
LORETTA VIVIAN "TITA" ANDREAS-APALATEA
June 3, 1939 - December 23, 2018
Vivian Andreas-Apalatea was born in Bakersfield, California, June 3rd, 1939. Born to Lloyd Andreas and Rena Gonzales, she was raised by her mother's brother and his wife, Pete and Albertina Chavarria.
A descendant of Chiefs from the Bankalachi and Koso Indian tribes of Central California, Vivian's grandmothers were weavers whose baskets are world renowned. Although Vivian often said her Indian name was "Feather-In-The-Wind", most people knew her as "Tita", a nickname given by her dad. As a child, Tita often visited her relatives at Lake Isabella, Tejon, Tehachapi and Bishop. It was during her early years that she established many lifelong bonds with her near and distant kin of neighboring tribes. During her teenage years, she married and moved to Kern River Valley, where she raised a family of four, prior to returning to Bakersfield.
An enrolled member of the Tübatulabal Indian Tribe, Kern River Valley held a special place in her heart, along with the many "old-timers" she grew up around and admired. While care giving and homemaking became second nature, Vivian held many occupational positions including: dressmaker, quilt maker and she also worked in catering. Her hobbies included drawing, knitting, sewing and making Native American craftwork. Vivian was also featured in a tribal documentary archived at the Smithsonian in New York City. For many years she shared her knowledge of family genealogy and thoughts about the language of her ancestors. She told firsthand accounts of times before her family had electricity and when the car needed a good cranking before taking a ride.
Early on, moccasins became ever-present in Vivian's wardrobe. A handmade pair of Buffalo moccasins were her favorite.
Vivian is survived by her two daughters, Glenda Apalatea and Donna Apalatea; longtime friend and companion, Roland Acosta; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her son Herbert Apalatea, Jr., daughter Sandra Jean Apalatea, father Lloyd Andreas, mother Rena Gonzales, brothers Lloyd Andreas Jr. and Gary Andreas, grandmothers Legora Miranda-Tungate and Juana "Jennie" Flores, and grandfather Antonio Gonzales.
Her memory will forever cherished by all who knew her.
"Love you, Grandma. Always"