|
LORI K. RUCKS
April 12, 1957 - January 21, 2020
Lori Kathleen Little Rucks was born on April 12, 1957 in Montebello, CA to Del and Jackie Little and passed on into the arms of her Lord on January 21st, 2020 in Bakersfield with her husband, Jim and son, Matt at her bedside holding her hands. Lori left us at the much too early age of 62 after a lengthy battle with younger-onset Alzheimer's disease.
Lori's passing leaves behind many broken hearts to include her husband, Jim Rucks, two sons, Matt and Adam Akers and three stepsons, Jamie, Joel (Renee) and Jayson Rucks, her sister, Leslie Ritter (Chris), her brother Gregg Little (Michelle), grandchildren Kohen, Kaitlyn and Klaire, and nieces Chrissy Johnson, Casey Ritter and Alex Little. She was predeceased by both of her parents, Del in 2018 and Jackie in 2019. She was a member of the Bridge Bible Church in Bakersfield.
Growing up in Bakersfield and graduating from Foothill High School, Lori began a career in retail at the age of 16 scooping ice cream at Thrifty Drugs and through her work ethic, drive, joyful personality and business savvy, rose in the ranks. She later joined Tenneco's House of Almonds as a Store Manager in the Valley Plaza Mall and was soon promoted to District Supervisor of a dozen stores. She was eventually promoted to the position of Regional Manager overseeing about 100 stores throughout the western United States. She later left Tenneco to help her husband start-up and manage a successful consulting firm and moved to Carlsbad, CA. Lori and her family returned to Bakersfield in 2002 and she set aside her business pursuits to dedicate all of her time to the raising of her two young sons, Matt and Adam whom she loved with all of her big heart and was a wonderful, devoted and loving mother to her boys for the rest of her life. Lori was the center of her family's universe and her passing leaves an unfillable hole in all of their lives.
In her late 30's, Lori became a committed follower of Jesus Christ and encouraged her family to also accept Him as Savior and Lord of their lives just as she did. The family is comforted to know that just a few days ago Lori was embraced by Jesus and heard His words, "Well done, Lori, my good and faithful servant. Enter into the joy of your Lord."
The family would like to thank Michelle Ligon of Golden Heart Family Care and Josephine Granat of Orchid Hospice and their staffs for the very kind, professional and loving care they provided Lori in her final months.
Funeral services will be in the chapel of Hillcrest Cemetery, 9101 Kern Canyon Road in Bakersfield on Wednesday, January 29th at 2:00 PM. Interment and a graveside farewell will immediately follow the funeral service. A reception for family and friends will follow the service at 4:00 PM and more information will be announced at the service.
"The Lord gives and the Lord takes away. Blessed be the name of the Lord."
Job 1:21