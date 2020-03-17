|
LORRAINE MULHERN RUSSELL
December 7, 1923 - March 8, 2020
Lorraine Russell, 96, passed away March 8, 2020.
Lorraine was born December 7, 1923, in the Arizona territory town of Oatman, located in the Black Mountains of Mohave County. Her father, John Mulhern, was a native of Ardara, Donegal, Ireland and her mother, Helen Peart, was a first generation American of the Kingdom of Prussia. She spent much of her childhood being raised on what is now the Hualapai Indian Reservation in Arizona, where her parents owned and operated a general store.
Lorraine married Ted Russell in 1945 at the end of World War II. Ted worked at National Ship Building in San Diego. After their first son was born, they returned to the San Joaquin Valley town of McFarland, where Ted's Family lived. Two more sons were born and the family moved to Bakersfield, where Ted opened an electrical business and Lorraine managed the finances. Ted and Lorraine were married for 59 years.
Lorraine is survived by her four sons and their wives Don and Carroll, Tom and Jami, Glenn and Brenda, and Gene and Wanda; grandchildren John, David, Noah, Adam, Stuart, Alex, Nathan, and Shelby; and great-grandchildren Kate, Grace, Josh, Sloan, Avalon, and Tristan.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the Patrick family for the love, care, and friendship they gave to Lorraine. Chapel services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in East Bakersfield at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020, with graveside services immediately following.