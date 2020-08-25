LOUIS AUGUST ROUX

July 26, 1934 - August 17, 2020

Louis Roux was born on July 26, 1934 in Bakersfield, California to Angel and Ernest Roux. Lou passed away peacefully in the care of the staff at Brookdale Riverwalk on Monday, August 17, 2020.

Lou attended Williams Elementary, Washington Jr. High, East Bakersfield High, and Bakersfield College. In jr. high, high school, and college he was a drummer in their marching bands.

At the age of thirteen (1947), Dad received his Amateur Radio License with the call letters W6GRR which was changed to W6UR when he received his advanced license. For 73 years he was an active Ham Operator being one of the oldest and longest members in Kern County. Dad served in the United States Army from 1957 until 1963. Stationed in Okinawa, he was a radio man for the General. His exceptional Morse code skills and speed were to be admired. He worked for his father at Roux 34th St. Furniture, Witham's selling electronics, Montgomery Ward, Sears Roebuck, and retired from Jost Tile and Flooring. Dad's most fun getaway destination was at the family cabin on Greenhorn Mountain. We have so many fun memories from weekends at the cabin.

To carry on Dad's legacy and memory are his children Diana Marroquin, Patty Langston (Skip), John Roux (Missy), Lou Ann Roux, Debbie Taliaferro (Jimmie), daughter-in-law Peggy McLane, brothers Dennis (Stephanie) and Richard Roux, grandchildren Richard Roux II (Margaret), Scott Roux (Trina), Mark Marroquin (Shelli), Michael Marroquin, Christopher Marroquin (Austin), Ryan Roux, Sarah Roux (Michael Palladino), Kyle Roux, A.J. Gibson (Crystal), Louis Chavez, Jimmie Taliaferro III, Natalia Taliaferro, Mariana Roux, fourteen great-grandchildren, "adopted" daughters Toni Henry (Ron) and Esther Archuleta (Bryan), and dearest friends Reggie Mackey Sr. and Terry Godley.

Dad was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 56 years, Zelma E. Roux, sister Yvonne Roux, son Michael McLane, grandson Dominic Chavez, sons-in-law Mike Marroquin and Tim Garcia, and sister-in-law Marlene Roux.

A special "Thank You" to the wonderful nurses, CNA's, and all the staff at Brookdale Riverwalk who took care of our dad. We will always be grateful for the love and care you gave to Dad and his family.

Private services will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Mortuary.