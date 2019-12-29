|
|
Louis Eugene Simpson
May 28, 1941- December 22, 2019
Services: Saturday January 4th at 10:00 am. Memorial service will be held at Bashams on Niles Street, for Louis E. Simpson, 78, who passed away December 22, 2019 in Bakersfield.
Louis was born on May 28, 1941 and resided in the Lamont area most of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lester and Allene Simpson, and his twin sister Lois He is survived by his wife of 59 years Carmaleta Simpson, his children Rhonda Baxter and husband Daryl, Les Simpson and wife Melissa. His grandchildren Kyle Simpson and wife Megan, Ryan Simpson and wife Kandace. Great Grandchildren Ashlin, Kash, Reese, and Rowan. His sisters Betty Handel and husband Jerry and Linda Black and husband Harold, Sister in laws Joyce Hanson and Betty Hanson and many nieces and nephews.
We will be having a gathering to celebrate Louis life at Hodels immediately following the memorial service. For additional service information please visit www.BashamFuneral Care.com Funeral Home
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 29, 2019