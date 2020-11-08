Lou (Lajos) Varga

May 1,1939 - October 28, 2020

On October 28, in the comfort of his son and daughter-in-law's home, Louis & Lisa, in Walker Basin, CA, Lajos (Lou) "Opa" Varga went to be with God at the age of 81.

For a man who came to the United States with nothing but his clothes and a name, Lou epitomized the American Dream. As an immigrant of Hungary, Lou was a freedom fighter in the Hungarian Revolution at the age of 16. Lou fought against communist Russian occupation and experienced life behind the Iron Curtain first hand. On November 4th, 1956, he was captured as a POW and imprisoned without rations. He was later rescued by his brother, who brought him bacon and bread, to which he would later share "was the best meal I've ever had." Having escaped communist imprisonment, Lou, Joe, and future sister-in-law, Julia, fled Russian persecution to the United States of America.

Upon arriving in the United States, he held the equivalent of an 8th grade education level and did not speak English. Lou met his wife Rosmarie while when they were working at a bakery in Los Angeles. He became a father to three children, two of which are twin boys who have both extended the Hungarian family name of Varga to their own children, and their children's children. He became a service member of the armed forces of the USA, serving from December 12, 1961 to December 11, 1963 in the Army. Lou learned and worked from plumbing apprentice to successful business owner and shared his wealth of knowledge with those around him.

Despite all obstacles to be endured, Lou found success through hard work, discipline, courage, and faith. He learned the English language, the culture, and the American way. He held dearly to family and livelihood, achieving the American Dream through dedication, determination, and hard labor. He brought joy to those around him through his hearty laughter and love of fishing and cooking. He took great pride in his children and grandchildren's sports & academic work, believing in the power of education in a free world. He remained steadfast in his faith and walk with God throughout his life and brought up his family in the same manner.

Lou is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Louis and Lisa Varga; Martin and Jeanne Varga; daughter Ursula Varga-Norris; grandchildren Elizabeth Muehlbacher, Ben Norris, Andrew Varga, Michael (Nayeli) Varga, Michelle (Ryan) Icenhower, Megan (Brian) Clough; great-grandchildren Gabriel, Spencer, Faith, Eva, Elena, Patrick, and friends and loved ones that have joined the Varga's in all but name.

The Varga family would like to extend their deepest gratitude toward the staff of Optimal Hospice.

Due to the pandemic both the Church service and military burial will be private.