|
LOYD LEE MOORE
February 25, 1926 - March 20, 2019
Loyd was born to George Washington Moore and Ella Moore on February 25, 1926.
He was the youngest of six children. When he was born his mom and dad were ages 41 and 45, respectively. His five siblings were much older than him, and all but one brother had already moved out of the family home by the time he was born. Being the baby of a big family he was adored and loved by all. He was born in the front bedroom of a big house his father built, on a 360 acre farm just outside Blanchard, Oklahoma.
The family grew cotton, wheat and broom corn. They raised cattle, hogs, and 24 milking cows. The farm included a dairy, small grocery store and Marathon gas station. Loyd had fond memories of his life in this expansive family farm.
On his 18th birthday, he enlisted into active service in the United States Navy during World War II. He served on the USS Indiana among other ships, and was awarded the American Campaign Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal. During his service his parents mistakenly received a telegram from the United States Navy announcing he had been killed in action. As the family was preparing funeral arrangements, Loyd shocked everyone by showing up alive and well. That glorious afternoon, turned a grieving family and friends into jubilation and celebration. Loyd was honorably discharged from the navy as a Seaman First Class.
After the war, Loyd's best friend from grade school, Bill Richey, introduced him to Wanda Lee Harris. Loyd and Wanda were married on September 7, 1946, at the Ingham Chapel in Oklahoma, City. A year later they had a son, Danny Frank Moore.
Loyd's career in education began when he was accepted to the South Eastern State Teachers College in Durant Oklahoma, where he completed a Bachelor of Arts Degree and life credential in Education. His first job as an educator required him to be the principal, teacher, and custodian of a one room rural school house in Oklahoma. He continued taking classes for an advanced degree in administration while he worked as a teacher and administrator throughout his younger years. Wanda, being an excellent school secretary and a college student herself, worked side-by-side with Loyd proofing and typing his college papers. They also often worked together in the same school or district. A highlight of Loyd's career was winning a campaign and being elected to be the County Superintendent of Schools of McClain County Oklahoma. After serving out his term as Superintendent, the family moved to Delano, California where he eventually ended his career in education as Principal of the Delano Continuation High School. Both Loyd and Wanda had a huge sense of pride in serving as educators. Their shared passion for education influenced their son and two granddaughters to become teachers.
Loyd's older life revolved around being a loving grandpa and great grandpa. His home was filled with relaxed joy, laughter, good food, music, fierce monopoly competitions, and fun walks to the park. He was happiest spending time with his grandkids telling jokes and old stories. He was a jolly person, who spoke in timeless classic phrases that made everyone laugh-out-loud with delight. Loyd's laughter was infectious. It shook his whole body. He always looked sharp even with bright colored suspenders, and he rocked a good hat like no other. He was always down for a good adventure with his great grandchildren, loved walks, and never seemed to slow down. He loved to gamble often and won many thrilling jackpots in his frequent visits to Eagle Mountain Casino. Seeing his happy smiling face was priceless. He frequently told us, "I'm proud of you" and we will dearly miss hearing him speak these words. He was our beloved hero.
The family would like to thank Esperanza (Hope) Moore for loving and caring for Loyd in the years that followed after Wanda died of cancer in 1997. Loyd and Hope married in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 7, 2000.
Loyd is preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and sisters Elmer Moore, Gertrude (Moore) Lowery, Carrie (Moore) Garnet, and George Moore; wife Wanda Lee Moore and two identical twin sons Randy and Ray Moore, died at birth.
Loyd is survived by his wife Hope Moore; son Danny Moore and wife Janice (Neal) Moore; two granddaughters Kristi (Moore) McCreedy, and Daina (Moore) Kiesel and husband Ogden Kiesel; two great-granddaughters Summer (Jamieson) Eyherabide and husband Stephen Eyherabide, and Ella Jane Kiesel; great grandson Chase Jamieson and wife Alexis (Eagleson) Jamieson.
A private family viewing and graveside services will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Delano, California. Pallbearers will be Danny Moore, Ogden Kiesel, Ed Hayes, Chase Jamieson, and Stephen Eyherabide.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to a Veterans in Loyd's name.