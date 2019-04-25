|
LT. COL. NORMAN W. STANLEY, RETIRED
November 8, 1934 - March 30, 2019
On March 30, 2019, Col. Norman W. Stanley passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Hoffman Hospice Home.
Norman was born in Velma, OK to William and Abbie Stanley on November 8, 1934. He attended school in Wasco, Bakersfield College and graduated from San Jose State University. He married Robbie Cherry in 1958. While attending school at San Jose State he enrolled in the Air Force ROTC program. During his time in ROTC he was selected as Wing Commander, the highest rank possible, which earned him a regular commission into the Air Force upon his graduation. The ROTC program sparked a passion for aircraft and the United States Air Force that would continue to grow throughout his lifetime.
Early in his Air Force career he was selected for the Minuteman Education Program where he served as a Missile Launch Control Officer. It was during this time that he earned his MBA from the University of Missouri. One of the many highlights of Norman's Air Force career was when he was selected to serve for the Apollo program at the Manned Spacecraft Center in Houston, Texas. It was during his two year assignment that Apollo 8 first circled the moon and later Apollo 11 successfully completed the first manned lunar landing. He was later trained in contract law where he worked writing, negotiating, and managing contracts associated with the major weapon systems at which time he was stationed in Japan. Upon being named Commander of the Peace Hawk Program he was moved and stationed in Taif, Saudi Arabia.
Norman retired from the Air Force in 1979 and he and his family located to Escondido, CA where he continued his contract career in the private sector of the aerospace industry. He enjoyed working in the private sector which called for both national and international travel. Traveling the world was another of Norman's deep passions. At the end of his life he had traveled to every continent in the world and to 37 countries.
In 2004 Norman relocated to Bakersfield where he married Patricia Latta a woman he had known from Wasco High School. He was excited to show her the world and revisit his favorite destinations. Together they traveled extensively both within the United States as well as internationally.
Norman was a devoted family man who unconditionally loved his children, step-children, and grandchildren. He delighted in attending his grandson's sporting events regardless of the distance required to travel or inclement weather.
Norm was a dedicated and faithful man of God. He studied, taught and shared God's word throughout his entire life. During his final days on earth he expressed how ready he was to leave this earth for the Heavenly Home God had prepared for him. It brings his family comfort to know that we will see him once again.
Norman is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, his wife of 44 years, Robbie Stanley and daughter Katherine Berry. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Latta Stanley, sons, Ray and Scott Stanley, step-daughters, Karla Schweitzer, Krista Olsen and Jill Summers, 16 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Brighton Parks Clubhouse, 12103 Upper Waterford Drive on Monday April 29, 2019 at 12:00pm. A Military Service will be held at Fort Rosecrans in San Diego on May 3, 2019 at 9:30am. The family would like to thank Hoffman Hospice for the wonderful care Norman received during his final days. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Hoffman Hospice House. https://www.hoffmannhospice.org/make-a-donation/ or call (661) 410-1010.