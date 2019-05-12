|
|
LT. COL. RICHARD GILBERT SOUSA, USMC, RETIRED
April 23, 1936 - May 4, 2019
Dick passed away on May 4, 2019 at home in Havre de Grace, MD from medical issues related to Alzheimer's disease. He had just celebrated his 83rd birthday on April 23.
Dick was born in Wilmington, NC and spent his early years in Salem, MA. His family settled in Bakersfield, CA in 1952. In 1954 he graduated from Garces Memorial High School, the year the football team won the SSL Championship. He attended USC on an ROTC scholarship. He was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant and designated a Marine Corps Aviator in April 1961. In July 1962 he served his first of 3 tours in Vietnam. There were numerous other assignments including Assistant Naval Attache at the Hague from '73-'76. His last duty station was a Joint DOD program that brought him to Ft. Monmouth where he retired in June 1982 as a Lieutenant Colonel. He worked as a defense contractor for the next 20 years. He joined the Shrewsbury Yacht Club in 1984 and enjoyed the next 28 years sailing and partying with his extended SRYC family. He was Commodore of the Club in 1989 and is often credited with starting the Friday night dinners.
He is survived by his wife Robyn, former wife Patricia, their children Beth and partner Sara, Chris and his wife Angela, two grandchildren, Johnny and Gabby and Sousa siblings Frank, Cindy, Dan and Sandy (Fogel).
Crossing the Bar by Alfred Lord Tennison Sunset and evening star, And one clear call for me!
And may there be no moaning of the bar, When I put out to sea, But such a tide as moving seems asleep, Too full for sound and foam, When that which drew from out the boundless deep Turns again home.
Twilight and evening bell, And after that the dark!
And may there be no sadness of farewell, When I embark; For tho' from out our bourne of Time and Place The flood may bear me far, I hope to see my Pilot face to face When I have crost the bar.
Interment will be August 23rd, at 11:00 a.m. at the Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, CA.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 12, 2019