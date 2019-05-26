|
LUCIEN EARL REMINGTON, JR.
July 29, 1939 - May 14, 2019
Earl "Snorky" Remington was born in Oklahoma City to Allene Younge Remington and Lucien Earl Remington,Sr. When Earl Sr. returned home after the Marines won WWII, the Remington family moved to California, rooting themselves in Bakersfield.
A Bakersfield High 1957 graduate, Earl playing on the Drillers' 1956-57 Valley Championship football team. At Bakersfield College he fell in love with his science partner, Louise Shaw, and soon they became life partners. They moved to San Francisco, where he studied history at San Francisco State. After Elizabeth was born, the family moved back to Bakersfield, where Natalie and Kate were born.
Earl worked as a Kern County Juvenile Probation Supervisor, his career spanning 30 years. Earl went on to enjoy 20 years of retirement. Golfing, breakfast social club, dominating his fantasy football league, and traveling. As a proud American, his favorite trips were to areas of historical importance.
Family beach vacations became traditions that no one wanted to miss.
Earl's love of competition made him an inspiring youth coach, Jack Frost and AYSO. Earl became "Paws" to his grandchildren; providing entertainment with playfulness and generosity.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents Lucien Earl Remington, Sr. and Allene Young Remington, his sister Phyllis Maples, his brother-in-law Ronald Fontaine. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Louise; daughters Elizabeth Wishba (Daryl), Natalie Remington, Kate Remington, M.D. (Mark Sandoval) and grandchildren Hayden and Claire Wishba, Penelope Green, Ruby and Orion Sandoval; brother Calvin Remington (Penny), sister Pamela Hammond (Robert), brother-in-law James Maples, and sister-in-law Barbara Fontaine; nephews Jim (Michelle) and Randy (Susan) Maples, Bryan and Zak Remington, Mark (Don) and Matt (Dee) Fontaine, nieces Wendy (John) Duncan and April (Rob) Cramer, Bestman Hank Ragland and his wife Brigid.
Services will be held in the chapel at Greenlawn Memorial Park on River Blvd. at 11:00 am on Monday, June 3, 2019.