|
LULA PANDOLFI
January 4, 1934 - September 1, 2019
Lula "Lu" Angela Pandolfi, age 85, passed into eternal rest at her home in Bakersfield on September 1. Born on January 4, 1934, in Flemington, Missouri, to Lola and Carl Dennis, she was one of nine children. While a young girl, her parents moved the family to Fowler, California, near Fresno. Lu graduated from Fowler High School, where she was a cheerleader and performed in the Senior play, in 1952.
Shortly after her graduation, Lu married her first husband, Les Fanucchi. They had two children, Carla and Michael. While raising her family, Lu was also employed at Sun-Maid Raisins in Kingsburg. The family moved around California several times due to Les's job transfers, and Lu was a stay-at-home mom during that time, focused on her children's activities. Beginning in the late 1960s, Lu worked as an electronics assembler in Los Angeles before retiring in 1987.
Lu was introduced to Richard Pandolfi in 1972, and they married in 1975. They lived in the San Fernando Valley until 1992, when they moved to Bakersfield. Throughout their marriage, Lu and Richard enjoyed traveling, especially road trips to Las Vegas, Laughlin, and anywhere else she could find a Bingo tournament. Lu served as the navigator on several cross-country trips, always making sure to hold the map facing in the right direction for Richard. Lu was a league bowler, enjoyed taking a spin on the dance floor with Richard, and loved working in her yard.
In 1979 Lu was promoted to grandmother, a position she relished and in which she was second to none. There were trips to Disneyland, Magic Mountain, and Knotts Berry Farm with grandkids in tow. Most of the time you couldn't tell who was having more fun, Lu or the grandchildren. She attended countless school performances and sports events, and her house was a favorite for sleepovers.
Christmas was always a magical experience at grandma and grandpa's house. There were stockings hung for every family member and more decorations-inside and outside-than anyone could count. Even when Lu and Richard would visit family out of state every other year, there was always a pre-Christmas celebration at their home for the grandchildren they would not see on Christmas Day.
Lu eventually became a grandmother twelve times over and a great-grandmother six times. Nothing brought her greater joy than the time she spent with her family. She was dearly loved by all and will be terribly missed.
Lu is survived by her husband, Richard Pandolfi; sister Mae Boyle; daughters Carla Wenzinger (Ralph) and Morissa Myers (David); son Tony Pandolfi (Pat); grandchildren Khristina Wenzinger (Sasha), Patrick Wenzinger (Lisa), Kelli Wenzinger (Jack), Eugene Fanucchi (D.J.), Dominic Fanucchi (Yurico), Gabriella Fanucchi (Jose), Kyle Myers (Nikki), Scott Myers (Ajahnique), Lindsey Myers, Michael Pandolfi, Joy Pandolfi and Hope Pandolfi; great grandchildren Silas Lee, Miah Fanucchi, Mila Fanucchi, DeAnthony Cervantes, Nixon Myers and Brixley Myers; nephew Alan Levins (Karen); and nieces Wendy Curtis (Robert) and Joyce Hughes.
She was preceded in death by her parents, seven siblings, and her beloved son, Michael Fanucchi.
Services will be held at 10 AM, September 7, 2019, in the chapel at Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara funeral home, with Reverend Monsignor Robert Wenzinger officiating. Interment will follow immediately at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank Optimal Hospice, especially Sarah and Jesse, for the care given to Lu.