LULAH MAY SNOWDEN

March 4, 1930 - May 9, 2020 Lulah (Lou) was born on March 4, 1930 in Silver Spring, Maryland to William Edward Hays and Georgia Louise Hays (nee Burns). Lou passed away on Saturday May 9, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She attended schools in Washington D.C. Lou is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Clarence Gilmore (Gil) Snowden, sons, Steve of Washington, Mark (Loraina), Larry, Doug (Barb) and Ed (Lea Ann) of Bakersfield, sister Patsy Balgie (Tom) of Virginia, nieces, nephews as well as 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Lou was a highly trained and accomplished Interior Decorator who personally designed and supervised the family home construction projects. Lou's hobbies included Horseback riding, ice skating, fishing and golfing. She had great appreciation for art as well. Lou loved to travel, especially for Golf and Fishing tournaments. Of note, in 1983 Lou won the Ladies Division (net) of the International Golfing Fellowship of Rotary at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Watching petite Lou reel in a 180 lb. Blue Marlin was exciting to see for all on board! Lou's greatest love over the years was doing things with her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. She was fondly known as Grandma Cookie for her love of teaching them to bake. Lou also loved and insisted on having and working in her flower gardens. We would like to thank Bakersfield Community Hospice staff and Stacy Valadez of Care with Love, for their love and care and support provided to Lou in her final weeks. A memorial service will be held at a future date to be determined.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store