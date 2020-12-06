LUTHER DOYLE GALLAGHER

December 14, 1937 - November 30, 2020

Luther Doyle Gallagher, known to his family and friends as Doyle, passed away on November 30th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Doyle was born on December 14th, 1937 to Martin Luther Gallagher and Carrie Annie Perkins Gallagher in Mountainair, New Mexico. Doyle was the second oldest of eight children, with six girls and two boys.

The Gallagher family moved to Shafter, CA when Doyle was approximately twelve years old. He attended Shafter High School, where he was well liked and earned good grades.

Doyle worked at the local paint store during high school, and graduated from Shafter High in 1956. Doyle met the love of his life, Betty Jo Hankins, a Wasco girl, while hanging out with friends. They became instant best friends, and fell in love. Doyle and Betty married on December 24th, 1956, and went to lunch at Sinaloas with both their Moms afterward. In December, Doyle and Betty would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. Their only child, a son, Luther Ray, was born on January 11th, 1958.

Following graduation, Doyle worked in the oilfields in a variety of capacities at Belridge, Superior Oil, and others. Eventually Doyle, seeking a change, left the oilfields. During the interim of choosing a new career, he was employed as a janitor at a school for a short time.

Doyle soon found his niche when he started working with Farmers Insurance out in Taft, CA. He enjoyed this profession so much that it lasted for almost two decades, even furthering his education and acquiring his Broker's license. Doyle spent the bulk of his later work years (31 years) involved in a new line of work, having been self-employed as a Postal Contractor through the USPS. Although Doyle found himself driving to Ridgecrest daily in the beginning years, he never seemed to complain and actually truly enjoyed his new position. Later on, Doyle thought it was time to slow down and let his employees take over duties, thus working one day a week, and semi retiring.

Doyle was hard working, a perfectionist, and had a strong work ethic. He had a great personality, was quick-witted, and had a wonderful sense of humor.

Doyle enjoyed gardening and working out in the yard, motorcycles, and country music. He was a Christian and had a strong faith and love for Jesus Christ. Doyle loved reading his Bible and placing important memorabilia, notes, and scripture inside his numerous Bibles.

Doyle was preceded in death by his parents, Martin Luther and Carrie Annie Gallagher; sisters, Claudine and Dorothy Darlene; sister-in-law, Joyce; nephew, Rock; brothers-in-law, Woody, Jerry, Eugene, Leon; and a number of extended family.He is survived by his beloved wife, Betty Jo; his son, Luther Ray; his sisters, Velma Marie (Mike), Glenda, Soundra, and Barbara (Peter); a brother, Dale (Linda), sister-in-law, Nancy; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends who will all miss him dearly.

In celebration of Doyle's life, there will be a Viewing on Tues, Dec. 8th, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on Wed, Dec. 9th, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Peters Funeral Home, 844 E. Lerdo Hwy, Shafter, CA. Graveside Services will be held Wed, Dec. 9th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Greenlawn SW 2739 Panama Ln, Bakersfield, CA.