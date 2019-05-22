|
LUTHER "BOOTS" POWERS
March 10, 1923 - May 16, 2019
Boots was born to Luther and Edna Powers on March 10, 1923 in Cecil, Arkansas and was the youngest of four children. At the age of 19 he enlisted in the United States Navy on December 12, 1943, where he proudly served his country until his honorable discharge on March 6, 1946.
In 1952, he was hired with F.W. Strickler & Son in Bakersfield. In 1953, he met the love of his life, Doris Miller; they married on July 3, 1954 and later welcomed two children, Nancy and Martin. After 28 years as a Sales Representative with Stricklers', Boots made one last career move and became self-employed as an independent Manufacturer's Sales Representative for the next 35 years. He finally decided to "hang it up" well into his 90's.
In addition to being a salesman, his early passions were family and friends, bowling, and the LA Angels of Anaheim. He was known as an excellent bowler throughout Central CA earning several bowling titles, distinctions and write-ups. Later, his bowling passion turned to golf, where he enjoyed many years of competition and camaraderie with friends and colleagues.
For those who experienced a moment, a season or a lifetime with Boots, he will always be remembered as a kind, generous, honest, family-loving son, brother, husband, Dad, Poppie, uncle and cousin. He is survived by his wife Doris, his daughter Nancy Hopkins of Bakersfield, his son Martin (Shannon), grandchildren Hailey and Nicholas of El Dorado Hills, CA, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his brother, Leon, sisters Norma and Theda, son-in-law John Hopkins, and niece Brenda.
The family would like to thank Optimal Hospice for their support the past two weeks, but most of all the caregivers at Magnolia Place who showed their love and gentle care to Boots for the last year.
Viewing will be held at Greenlawn Mortuary and Cemetery, 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield, CA on Friday, May 24, from 4-8pm, followed by graveside services on Saturday, May 25, at 11:00am.