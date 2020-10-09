Lydia Graham

Lydia Graham of Bakersfield, CA entered into her new home in heaven on September 30, 2020.

Lydia was the middle child of 10 children born to Ervin and Ethel White in Bakersfield, CA. She is survived by her sisters Barbara Cruz, Virginia Fiebrantz, Fay Anderson and Becky Crane, along with a brother Wendell White. She is also survived by her daughter Mary Ann Graham, her son Jimmy Romine and stepson Randy Graham. Lydia leaves behind a quiver full of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Lydia spent most of her working life as a beautician and was very proud of having learned that trade while being a single mom. During that career, she spent her free time reading and traveling, often regaling her customers with stories of the sights and sounds from her experiences in foreign lands. She also listened intently to them and picked up good ideas on how to invest for her future. At the huge family Christmas gathering, a tradition started by her Mom when Lydia was young and still going strong in 2019, she never missed the opportunity to sit on Santa's lap because he usually found a gift in his bag of children's goodies for her! In addition, she worked in the Christmas tree lots around Bakersfield for several years. She retired from her chair at Concept Elite in 2017, spending many days enjoying the home she bought and her companion dog BeBe, whose ashes will be interred with her.

The family is very appreciative of the care Lydia received at the Village of Seven Oaks, from Jennifer Thomas and the wonderful nurses from Around the Clock, who helped provide care during the ongoing pandemic. Lydia will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A private, intimate service will be held with her immediate family, who also request that any desired donations be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern County in lieu of flowers or gifts.