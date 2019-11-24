|
LYNDA SUE (SHELTON) CHRISTY
December 30, 1943 - October 31, 2019
Lynda was born in Bakersfield, CA to Laurance and Gladys Shelton on December 30, 1943. She passed away on October 31, 2019, with her daughters by her side.
Lynda grew up an "Air Force brat" and lived in many different places including Japan and Iceland. She attended South High School and was part of the Class of 1961. She was a stay at home mom while her children were young and was involved in the PTA and their activities, often sewing cute outfits for her daughter's school fashion shows. She went to work at CalCot as her children got older and retired after about 25 years.
Lynda is preceded in death by her parents Larry and Gladys Shelton and her brothers Ronald and Paul Shelton.
She is survived by her children Denise Christy, Debbie Chambers (Ron), and Bryan Christy; grandchildren Evan and Jeffrey Chambers, Casey and Kaylee Christy; her sister Lauri Madrid (Johnny); and the father of her children, Dennis Christy. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and members of her extended family.
We would like to thank friends and family for their kind words and heartfelt prayers. Special thanks to the Memorial Hospital Neuro CCU for treating our mother with dignity and care.
No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Lynda's name to the SPCA or Critters Without Litters. If she could, she would have saved every homeless dog and cat.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 24, 2019