|
LYNETTE (LINNIE ROSS) CREEKBAUM
January 1, 1954 - July 7, 2019
Lynette Creekbaum, 65, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7th, after a courageous four and half year battle with pancreatic, liver cancer. Lynette passed away at home with her husband, Rodney, daughters, Stephanie and Lexia by her side.
Born to Billy and Lois Ross at the San Diego Naval Hospital on January 1st 1954, with her twin sister Lorrie. The girls were the first twin girls born in the United States and received cash, and many gifts from a club out of Chicago, Illinois.
Lynette married her true love, Rodney Creekbaum on November 3, 1972. Rodney and Lynette only dated 8 days when he asked her to marry him. Rodney joined the United States Marine Corps six months later. They had two daughters, Stephanie Marsh (Tommy), and grand daughter Sydnee and daughter Lexia Hensley and grandsons Ty and Chaz.
Rodney and Lynette attributed their love and marriage lasting 46 and half years to the 4 C's: The belief in Christ our Savior, Commitment to one another, Compassion for each other and Communication with one another. Rodney would often ask Lynette if she was a wake in the middle of the night, she would reply, I am now, just so they could talk and cuddle.
Lynette was dedicated to God and her love of her church, the Crossover on Rosedale Highway.
Lynette never let her diagnosis of pancreatic cancer define her, she always had a smile for everyone and that bubbly personality of hers. She could be seen at her grand kids sports practices, games, taking them shopping and in the pool swimming with them.
She loved to watch her favorite sports teams in action, the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Vikings, and Los Angeles Dodgers. Rodney and Lynette went to one World Championship Boston Celtics game in 1984, and two World Series games at Dodger stadium in 1976. She loved watching tennis and wanted to go to the US Open some day.
Lynette was preceded in death by her parents Billy Ross and Lois (West) Ross Cramer. Grandparents Nelson and Edith West of Shafter, California. She is survived by her husband Rodney and two daughters Stephanie Marsh (Tommy) and granddaughter Sydnee and daughter Lexia Hensley and two grandsons Ty and Chaz.
The family would like to thank Dr. Hendifar of Cedar Sinai in Los Angeles, Dr. Vihn Nguyen of Bakersfield , Hoffmann Hospice for their support, love, and caring staff.
Funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 am on Friday July 19th, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral home Southwest Main Chapel, 2739 Panama lane, Bakersfield, Ca. Private Burial at Bakersfield National Cemetery.