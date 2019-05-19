|
|
LYNETTE MARY STANLEY
March 6, 1945 - May 6, 2019
Lynette Mary Stanley was born on March 6, 1945 in Bakersfield, California to William (Bill) and Marguerite Romley. Lynette passed on May 6, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 74. Lynette is survived by her husband of 52 years, Tom Stanley, her son and daughter-in-law, Brent & Kim Stanley and son, Scott Stanley. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Lauren & Allie Stanley.
Lynette graduated from East Bakersfield High School and Bakersfield College. Lynette worked at Coffee's men's store after Tom & Lynette were married. When Brent and Scott were born, her focus became on being a mother. She spent many years volunteering in her sons' classrooms and activities. She fondly worked as a teacher's assistant at Franklin Elementary School, where she made many lifetime friends. Over the years Lynette was a Den mother for Cub Scouts and president of the school PTA. When the boys were older Lynette went to work at Jim Burke Ford. She worked in various office roles before her retirement from Jim Burke Ford after 22 years.
Lynette's biggest love was her family. Anytime family and friends could gather were precious times that made Lynette happiest. Lynette was a true friend that was always willing to lend a hand when others were in need. Lynette had many affectionate nicknames that included, "Lynettey," "MaBuzz," "Mama Stanley." Lynette was a mother to not only her children but often was a mother figure to others around her. Friends of her sons would often be invited to come over for dinner and were expected to share what was going on in their lives at the dinner table. Her amazing cooking and loving nature often had friends joining the family for dinner. When told that her food was great, she would always say, "I am not a fancy cook. I just cook simple good recipes." Many knew of Lynette for her unique flakey crust cinnamon roll. She would donate cinnamon rolls to charity events and always be surprised by how much they went for.
Lynette's cherished name was "Grammy" to Lauren and Allie. Together they enjoyed making many special recipes and baking cookies with Grammy. Lynette passed on her love of baking to Lauren & Allie who continue to bake whenever they have time. Lynette was known to always have stories and photos of the girls to share with others.
Lynette enjoyed getaways to Pismo beach, where she always enjoyed walking in the sand and the cool weather. Stanley family trips to Huntington Lake were also cherished by her.
Our family would like to thank the staff at Kern River Transitional Care for their loving care for Lynette and support for our family during this difficult time. Thank you to Tom & Lynette's neighbors for all you have done for them through this journey.
Services for Lynette will be held at the Bakersfield National Cemetery (30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd Arvin, CA 93203) on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at 10:45am. In addition to her deep love for her family and friends, Lynette's love for animals was unmatched. She had a very special place in her heart for all pets. In lieu of flowers our family asks that you consider donating in memory of Lynette to Marley's Mutts ( www.marleysmutts.org/donate ). Donations can be mailed to 1121 West Valley Blvd Suite I #140, Tehachapi, CA 93561.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 19, 2019