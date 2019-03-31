|
LYNNE J ANDERSON
September 26, 1957 - March 20, 2019
Lynne was born in King City, California on September 26, 1957 the second of two children of Leland and Betty Carroll. She passed away in Bakersfield, California after an intense illness on March 20, 2019. She grew up in Taft, California and attended Taft Union High School where she received her diploma in 1975.
Lynne loved animals, especially fond of horses, she enjoyed riding one of two family horses in her teen years. In 1992 Lynne moved with her son Travis to East Texas where they could be close to her parents, Leland and Betty.
Lynne and Travis relocated to Morro Bay, California in 1997, where Lynne appreciated the cool fresh coastal air and walks on the beach. When in Morro Bay, she drove a Transit Bus for San Luis Obispo, County for a few years. She moved to Bakersfield in 2014 to be with her dad. Lynne is survived by her son Travis Anderson and brother Larry Carroll, both of Bakersfield.
Lynne will be cremated with a memorial service being held on April 5, 2019 at 2 pm at Greenlawn Southwest Mortuary, in Bakersfield.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 31, 2019