M. CORENE WAGNER
October 27, 1926 - April 15, 2019
Corene Wagner was born in Fellows, California to Theo Filer and Grace O'Harrow and grew up and became lifetime friends with her future husband of 58 years Robert C Wagner Jr. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Taft before her move to Bakersfield where for the last 14 years she has been a member of Valley Baptist Church and part of the Prayer Quilt Ministry.
She is preceded in death by parents Theo and Grace, her husband Robert, her sister Arlene Peterson, and brother Wesley Filer. In addition, she is preceded by brothers in law John Wagner, Betty Teel, Charlotte Leaf.
She is survived by her brother Paul Filer (Carolyn), brother in law Harold Wagner (Donna), and sister in law Anna Wagner. She would like to express her gratitude to her friend and sister-in-law Anna for her help and friendship.
There will be a Church Service on Thursday April 25th at 11:00 am at Valley Baptist Church, 4800 Fruitvale Ave., Bakersfield, CA followed by a Graveside Service at 3:00 pm at West Side District Cemetery, 440 E. Cedar St., Taft, CA.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 24, 2019