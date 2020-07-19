MAE LOUISE (CARTER) SCOTT

July 4, 1927 - July 12, 2020

Mae Louise Scott was born July 4, 1927, in Altus, Oklahoma to Albert and Mary Carter and passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020, after a wonderful ninety-three years of life to join the love of her life Sam Scott Jr. which she has awaited to join for thirty-eight long years.

Louise was married to Sam on his seventeenth birthday in 1945, with whom for years she shared a love of the coast, with special attention to Pismo Beach and Morro Bay starting with a conjoined love of God in the pews of Pentecostal Church of God in Shafter, California.

At the beginning of her working career she worked in the cotton fields and a potato shed. Later, she was a teacher's aide for special needs adults, which was a reflection of her compassion for her fellow brothers and sisters in Christ. Later in her life, she utilized her love for God and her fellow community members and led a card ministry where she reached out to church members at both New Life in Christ and Valley Baptist to ensure that they were well, to congratulate them in joyous times, or provide condolences in times of sorrow. In addition, she was well known for her ability to remember every friend and family member's birthday, anniversary, or special life event. She never missed an opportunity to call and talk to her loved ones. Every chance she had she would root for her Dodgers. She bestowed an unwavering compassion for God, family, and community onto her three children. She valued and lived out the legacies of the Carter family.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband Sam, son Sammie, granddaughter Amanda, siblings, John, Bea, Mary, Bert, and Pearl. She is survived by her children, Rick (Linda) Scott, Sandra Noble, and Pam (Brad) McPhetridge, and six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Louise's many brothers and sisters in Christ and multiple caregivers (Mercia, Comfort Care, Windcreek Senior Care, and Traditions Health) who displayed the utmost compassion and attention through their continual prayers, love, and encouragement. Nothing is more unforgettable than the unwavering love displayed by Louise, she will be remembered for this through the ages.

A viewing will be held on July 23, 2020 between 6:00-8:00 PM at Kern River Family Mortuary. Services will be held on July 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Valley Baptist Church-Olive Drive campus (5500 Olive Drive).