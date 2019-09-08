|
MALCOLM H. MOSSMAN
1929 - 2019
Bakersfield resident Malcolm H. Mossman, 89, died August 17, 2019, at Rosewood Senior Living Center. He now joins his wife, parents and sister Ardith Mossman.
Mr. Mossman was born October 1929, in Madison, Wisconsin to Harland and Ruth Mossman.
Known for donning a Santa outfit and hosting the Halloween apple bob, Malcolm was well liked and appreciated by all who met him. Whether at work, on the courts, in choir, at church, or in the neighborhood, he was a person who could be counted on to offer help, friendship, and a welcoming smile.
Malcolm served in the United State Air Force during the Korean war as a lieutenant in the crypto unit.
Malcolm married his sweetheart Susie and celebrated their 64th wedding Anniversary in 2017. He received a bachelors degree in chemistry and a masters in geology from his beloved University of Wisconsin. Both Malcolm and Susie's parents were professors at the University.
He worked in the oil business for Stanolind and King Resources before starting his own small oil firm in Denver, Colorado, Tensleep Petroleum Corporation. After a downturn in the oil business in the late 70's he recreated himself as an expert on geothermal energy and was hired by Occidental Petroleum to head up their new geothermal department. When Oxy sold their Geothermal department, he recreated himself a second time as one of central California's sought after water advisors. He has spent his final years among friends at Rosewood Senior Living.
His brother Archie, son Scott and daughters Christie and Linda survive Malcolm and his late wife Susie. He is also survived by grandchildren Kate, Bryan, Eric, Sam, Miles and Camilla who are spread out across the continent and doing very well in their young adult lives.
A memorial service for Malcolm will be held in the Redwood room at HumanGood Rosewood Center on September 21st, 2019 at 1:30 pm.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 8, 2019