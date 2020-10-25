1/1
MANUEL "ANGEL" CORTEZ
1972-2020

Manuel was born on May 18, 1972 in Coalinga, CA to Gilberto and Estella Cortez. In 1973 they moved to Lost Hills, Ca where he grew up and graduated from Wasco High in 1990. He then met his wife the love of his life Kelli. They were married September 25, 2010. He enjoyed working for Wasco State Prison and was with them for over 18yrs. He was a member of the Lion's Club in Shafter, CA. Coached youth football in Lost Hills. Helped with the Shafter Quakes basketball team. One thing he was very excited for was being an extra in the tv show Speechless.

Manuel and Kelli had 2 children Augustine Cruz and Angel Cortez. He was a Grandfather to Lucas, Devin and Aaliyah. Brother to Elida Avila and her husband Margarito, Jorge Rocha and his wife Andrea & Gilberto Cortez wife Vanessa. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Manuel passed away with his wife and son by his side on October 18, 2020 in Pasadena, CA Family would like to Thank Mercy Memorial Home Health for all of their services. Especially Joann Gaede and Hilda Reyes. They would like to thank the many nurses, doctors and staff at Memorial Hospital.

We would like to thank Dr. Nick Hansa for all of his support, love and kindness he showed to Manuel and his family, along with the Doctors and staff at Premier Medical associates.

Visitation is Monday, October 26, from 4-8pm at Peters Funeral Home Wasco.

with The Holy Rosary prayed at 6pm Funeral Mass is Tuesday, October 27, at 1pm at St. John's Catholic Church, Wasco Interment to follow at Wasco Memorial Park



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Peters Funeral Home - Wasco
OCT
26
Rosary
06:00 PM
Peters Funeral Home - Wasco
OCT
27
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. John's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Peters Funeral Home - Wasco
1401 7th Street
Wasco, CA 93280
661 758-5144
