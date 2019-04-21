Home

Manuel John Rocha

Manuel John Rocha Obituary

MANUEL JOHN ROCHA
June 28, 1933 - April 16, 2019

Manuel John Rocha, 85, passed away, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Huntington Beach, CA.

A Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m., Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 900 H Street, Bakersfield, CA  93304.  Burial at 1:15 p.m., Monday, April 29th at Bakersfield National Cemetery with Military Honors (30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, CA  93203).  Reception at 2:30 p.m. at Women's Club of Bakersfield (2030 18th St., Bakersfield, CA  93301)

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 21, 2019
