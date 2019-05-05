|
MANUEL PAUL RODRIQUEZ
July 7, 1959 - April 25, 2019
Manuel Paul Rodriquez passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019 surrounded by his wife and children at home after a long battle of health complications.
He was born on July 7, 1959 to Manuel Munoz Rodriquez and Frances Pina Rodriquez. He is now reunited with his father Manuel in Heaven.
As a young boy growing up he was called "Son" by his father and the name stayed with him until he attended South High and his friends gave him the nickname "Moon". He would later take on the name "Manny" to the many clients he became friends with first in auto-parts sales a trade he learned working along side his father for a short time and later becoming a very successful sales person working for EM Tharp Inc/ Peterbilt who allowed him to work from home until the day he passed.
He was known as "Papa" to his loving wife Tanya, his children, and grandchildren. Manuel enjoyed life to the fullest along side his wife Tanya. Vegas was a frequent destination for them, he was a master at the craps table.
Manuel is survived by his wife Tanya, his sons Paul (Ebony), Michael and Austin, and daughters Jamie (Eric) Miller and Jessica Childress. He leaves behind 7 grandchildren Kyla, Riley, Allie, Noah, Mason, Neah, and Nathan who he cherished until the day he passed. He also leaves behind his mother Frances who he would enjoy weekly massages from, along with his siblings Gloria (Ken) Willoughby, Susie (John Paul) Saindon, Raymond, and Juan Rodriquez. He will be missed by his "Favorite" Stephanie, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
There will be a visitation on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 4-8pm. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday May 9, 2019 from 10am-11am. Both services will be held in the Celebration of Life Chapel at Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery. A graveside burial will immediately follow where he will be laid to rest next to his "Pops".
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 5, 2019