Home

POWERED BY

Manuel "Shady" Rodriguez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Manuel "Shady" Rodriguez Obituary

MANUEL "SHADY" RODRIGUEZ
December 22, 1960 - August 3, 2019

Manuel was born on December 22, 1960 in Chihuahua, Mexico to Pilar Rodriguez and Paz Martinez. He lived most of his life in Bakersfield, California, where he worked in construction. He had four brothers Simon Martinez, Hector Rodriguez, Alfred Rodriguez, Victor Rodriguez and one sister Juana Martinez. He was known for generosity and kindness. He made friends everywhere he went. He loved his children and always had a sense of humor.

His children are Margarita, Shady, Manuel, and Jessica, many grandchildren and one great grand child and one on the way.

He lived a full life and passed away August 3, 2019. He will be deeply missed.

Services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Lighthouse Church, 3311 Manor St., 5:00-6:00pm. Reception to follow from 6:00-8:00pm.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Manuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.