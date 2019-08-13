|
MANUEL "SHADY" RODRIGUEZ
December 22, 1960 - August 3, 2019
Manuel was born on December 22, 1960 in Chihuahua, Mexico to Pilar Rodriguez and Paz Martinez. He lived most of his life in Bakersfield, California, where he worked in construction. He had four brothers Simon Martinez, Hector Rodriguez, Alfred Rodriguez, Victor Rodriguez and one sister Juana Martinez. He was known for generosity and kindness. He made friends everywhere he went. He loved his children and always had a sense of humor.
His children are Margarita, Shady, Manuel, and Jessica, many grandchildren and one great grand child and one on the way.
He lived a full life and passed away August 3, 2019. He will be deeply missed.
Services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Lighthouse Church, 3311 Manor St., 5:00-6:00pm. Reception to follow from 6:00-8:00pm.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 13, 2019