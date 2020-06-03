MANUEL RODRIGUEZ PIMENTEL

February 20, 1931 - May 30, 2020 Manuel Rodriguez Pimentel was born in Canoga Park, CA, traveled to Kern County in 1942 with his parents and siblings, and was blessed with his final wishes by passing away in his home surrounded by his loving family. Throughout his life, he worked for General Motors, Buttonwillow Water District, and the City of Bakersfield. He started his own hay loading business and hauled pellets for various businesses. He was a man who wore many hats: the Chef, the Grill Master, the Gardner, and even the Silversmith, making rings out of silver spoons. He was a truck enthusiast who loved his Chevy's. He was famous in his family for making the best salsa, menudo, cured olives, and anything pickled. He was a family man who loved opening his home for gatherings, listening to music, enjoying a meal, having a good laugh, and playing cards. He had a passion for singing, doing so at the drop of a hat, and often pretending to be the lead singer of a Mariachi group. He pretended to have a tough exterior, but the love for his wife of 63 years, Marina, was exuded by showering her with serenades, swift dances, and secret flowers. He was a Catholic at heart who loved surrounding himself with images of the Blessed Virgin. He also loved being surrounded by his children and grandkids and great grandkids. He was the true patriarch of his family. He has left his family with great recipes, strong family values, and warm-loving memories that will keep his family laughing for years to come. He will be dearly missed by all. He is survived by his two daughters Margie and Jeannie, 11 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his wife Marina, son Manuel Jr., and daughter Diana. Visitation will be held on Monday June 8, 2020 at Peters Funeral Home 844 E. Lerdo Highway Shafter, CA 93263 at 4:00pm. Rosary to follow at 6:00pm. Graveside Burial will be private and limited to immediate family only. Special Thanks to his daughters: Margie, who has stuck by his side since the loss of his wife and Jeannie, who lived with him for the last two and a half years to provide great care. A huge Thank You to his granddaughters: Nikole, who always made herself available for anything he needed and Janessica, who helped with her Hospice expertise through his final transition. Thanks to his whole entire family for loving and supporting him for the last 89 years.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store