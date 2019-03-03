|
|
MARBA JEANNE MUNDORF
September 17, 1919 - February 25, 2019
Marba Jeanne Mundorf was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Jack, her son, Larry, two sisters and one brother.
She is survived by her children, Joel, Tanna Montes (Julian), Robbie (Gloria), Greg (Kathy), sister Belvadine Lecher of Nebraska, ten grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.
Marba wore many different hats in her life, but her primary job was her family. She & Jack co-owned and ran Mobile Mini Mart in Castaic for many of their retirement years. She was a wonderful cook and everyone was welcome at her table. Her family and friends remember most of all her birthday cakes and her joy at all family events. She loved to shop and was always "dressed to the nines". She was an incredible, selfless lady who loved unconditionally. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
An "Open House Celebration of Life" will be held on Saturday, March 23rd from 11:00 - 2:00pm. at 8304 Nine Iron Dr., Bakersfield, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Optimal Hospice in memory of Marba Mundorf.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019