Marcia Fay Tobin was born October 19, 1951 in Bakersfield, California. She passed away the morning of March 2, 2020 in San Luis Obispo at the age of 68. Marcia was the youngest daughter of Earl and Joy Plunk, joining older sisters Patricia and Sheila.
Marcia attended Noble Elementary, Washington Jr. High and graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1969. She recently was able to attend her 50th class reunion in October where she renewed many life-long friendships. She attended Bakersfield College after high school.
Marcia had humble beginnings and her parents encouraged a strong work ethic. She worked as a car hop, waitress, bartender and eventually was trained to manage a platform off the California coast working for a major oil company. An injury led her to an early retirement to develop other talents. As a creative artist, Marcia developed skills in interior design using her talents to design, decorate and sell several homes in Bakersfield and on the Central Coast.
She married Timothy John Tobin at Lake Tahoe and accepted his two children, Tracy and Jon as her own. A grandson whom she adored, Andrew Coodey, was born in 1995. She never had children of her own but always had her fur babies in the home, as well as her beloved parrot, Tinker.
Together, Tim and Marcia built a business selling homes in Montecito, Carpinteria, Santa Ynez, Bakersfield, Shell Beach and Pismo Beach. They enjoyed traveling throughout the United States in their motor home, purchasing antiques along the way adding to their passion of collecting for their antique shop. Although they later divorced, Tim and Marcia retained a close friendship.
Marcia was always known as the consummate hostess for her love of entertaining family and friends whether for a small group or for large holiday gatherings. Many will remember her Christmas parties as well as her infamous Halloween costume parties, one of which was filmed by a local television station.
Before her last illness, Marcia was able to travel to Europe, the Caribbean and sites in Alaska and Hawaii. She loved to travel and had hoped to join good friends on a final trip to Tahiti.
Marcia loved people and was a loyal friend to many. She had an incredible circle of close friends
She loved her sisters, nieces and nephews and their children and looked forward to meeting all her great grand nieces and nephews. She held her life-long friends in high esteem as well as her new friends who cared for her in her last days. She loved all animals big and small, especially those she called her babies.
Her life could be best described in the following poem by an anonymous author:
To laugh often and much; To win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children;
To earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends;
To appreciate beauty, to find the best in others;
To leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition;
To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived.
This is to have succeeded.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Joy Plunk, grandniece Alyssa Gustad and special aunts and uncles, D. D. and Inez Cash and Brad and Barbara Huff.
Marcia Is survived by her sisters Patricia Mable (Kenny) of Alaska and Sheila Valpredo of Oklahoma, seven nieces and nephews; Dr. Chris Zaferes, Liza Fotheringham (Rob), Amber Pulsipher (Casey), Nicole Gustad (Chris), Jonathon Young (Elizabeth), Mark Valpredo, and Angela Nousch (Jeff); twenty grand nieces and nephews and their children. Ex-husband, Tim Tobin and his children, Tracy and Jon and grandson, Andrew; scores of best friends and their families, numerous cousins and extended family.
A special thank you to Priscilla and Dee for their compassion and loving care.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020