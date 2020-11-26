MARCUS EUGENE WAGONER

BornJanuary 28 1943 - November 15 2020

With heavy hearts and great sorrow we say goodbye to Marcus Eugene Wagoner. Marcus was a Father, Brother, Uncle, and dear friend.

Marcus Eugene Wagoner was born on January 28 1943 in Bakersfield CA and passed on November 15 2020 in Bakersfield CA at the age of 77.

The 4th of 6 children, he was born to William and Elsie Wagoner. Marcus attended and graduated from North High School , as well as a graduate of Bakersfield College. Marcus was a proud United States Army veteran and was stationed in Hawaii during his time in the service.

He had an unparalleled work ethic, and spent a 30 plus year career in oil production / extraction at the Kern River Front oil fields. His impressive career was spent with Go Western, Getty Oil, Texaco, and finally Chevron. His hard work and dedication paid off as he was able to retire at the age of 58.

He was preceded in death by his parents William and Elsie Wagoner, as well as his brother James Wagoner, brother Murrill Wagoner, brother in law Bob Slater, sister in law June Wagoner. Best friend Marvin Jones.

He is survived by his two children; daughter Tammy Wagoner-Lively, and her husband Byron Lively, His son Marcus J Wagoner,and his life partner David Garrido. His sister Elva Slater (Bob), brother Bill Wagoner(June), sister Lois Holden and brother in law Royce Holden. Sisters in law Linda Wagoner (Murrill), Debbie Wagoner (James). Best friend Danny Dalton. As well as so many nieces, nephews, friends, former colleagues and many others.

Marcus was witty, charming , extremely generous, He will be missed by so many!

Marcus Eugene Wagoner will be laid to rest at Bakersfield National Cemetery with full military honors. We love you and will miss you endlessly.